Sheikh says Sindh govt-EC nexus stole NA-249 poll

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Saturday that the PPP government-Election Commission nexus stole the bye-poll in NA-249 with frauds and vote righing.

Talking to media outside the NA 249 Returning Officer at GCT College here today, Sheikh said this fraud was done by the Election Commission that was hand in glove with the Sindh government.

He said: “Our candidate and party have already boycotted this election. DRO Nadeem Haider stole election along with RO Sajjad Khattak.”