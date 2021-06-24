Sheikh Rashid says Punjab police close to arresting Johar Town blast culprits

Interior minister, Sheikh Rashid, claimed on Thursday that police had made great progress in the Johar Town explosion probe and were close to identifying the perpetrators.

“Punjab police will soon give good news to the people and is close to arresting the culprits,” Sheikh Rashid said in a video statement.

“Those who want to spread unrest [in Pakistan] and want to bring the country under pressure will fail,” he remarked.

جو ہرٹاون دھماکہ پر ویڈیو بیان پنجاب پولیس نے جوہر ٹاون دھماکے کی تحقیقات میں زبردست کامیابی حاصل کی ہے پنجاب پولیس ملزمان کی گرفتاری کے قریب ہے

پنجاب پولیس جلد ملزمان کو قانون کی گرفت میں لیکر عوام کو اچھی خبر سنائی گے pic.twitter.com/O4ZtmzbMWE — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) June 24, 2021

Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid said, will never be pressured in any way.

“During the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, political and economic stability has been brought to the country,” the minister said and added, “Pakistan’s enemies don’t like this at all.”

He went on to say that the enemy had resorted to terrorism, but that they would be beaten.

“Pakistan’s people will continue the journey of peace, stability and progress in the country alongside the military,” he said.

The interior minister also said that 86% of the Afghan border fence and 46% of the Iranian border fencing had been finished.

An explosives-laden car exploded outside the home of Hafiz Saeed, head of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood a day ago, killing three persons and injuring 21 others, including women and children.

The nature of the explosion was unclear to top police officials, while doctors claimed the wounded were struck by ball-bearing shrapnel. The nature of the explosion will be established after a comprehensive investigation by specialists, according to Punjab police head Inam Ghani, who characterised the incident as an “unfortunate terrorist act.”

Witnesses said that many buildings and cars around the explosion were damaged. They went on to say that many people were laying in a pool of blood, wailing for assistance and that the area was instantly covered in dust following the explosion.

According to authorities, the explosion may have used approximately 25-30 kilogrammes of explosives, since it created a three-foot-deep and five-foot-wide crater at the scene, with shrapnel flying as far as 500 metres.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/