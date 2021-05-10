Sheikh Rashid says 1,100 Pakistani prisoners to be returned after agreement with KSA

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said 1,100 inmates in Saudi Arabian jails will be returned to Pakistan soon after agreements were signed with Saudi Arabia during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom over the weekend.

According to Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid, Saudi Arabia is also ready to return Pakistanis jailed for severe offences.

These inmates have now completed a significant portion of their sentence.

Hundreds of more prisoners who would pay minor penalties may be freed from Saudi jails if Rs1 billion in assistance is obtained, he added, but extreme cases must be dealt with separately.

Rashid claimed that the whole phase of returning inmates has been completed, but that 30 Pakistanis are still incarcerated for murder and drug offences and will not be free.

According to him, a Saudi court has sentenced these 30 Pakistani prisoners to death.

During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the two countries reached an agreement on the release of prisoners.

The two countries have signed memorandums of understanding on the creation of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC), the fight against illegal drug trafficking, and the funding of electricity, hydropower production, irrigation, transportation and connectivity, and water supply growth projects, as well as a criminal justice partnership deal.

During the premier’s visit from Friday to Sunday, the announcement was made in a joint statement released late Saturday.

