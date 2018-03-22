Sheikh Rashid issues clarification on judicial martial law remarks

RAWALPINDI : Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid on Thursday has clarified his remarks regarding ‘judicial martial law’ by saying that he wanted to ask Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar to form caretaker government himself.

In a statement, Sheikh Rashid said that he had urged CJP to order elections under the military surveillance.

His statement after PML-N and PPP leaders lashed out at him for demanding martial law in the country.

Daughter of former prime minister and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday in veiled reference to AML chief Sheikh Rasheed lashed out at him for demanding judicial martial law in the country.

Talking to media after returning from the accountability court, Maryam said that what should be expected from a 70-year-old person who after demanding for judicial martial law says he had not come with preparations.

Orignally published by INP