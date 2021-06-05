Sheikh Rashid inaugurates first passport office in North Waziristan

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday inaugurated the first passport office in Miranshah, North Waziristan to facilitate the people of tribal areas.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the interior minister announced that two mobile vans of the National Database & Registration Authority will also be launched in the region, adding that the passport offices will also be opened in other areas.

He said the incumbent government is paying special attention to the uplift of the merged districts.

He also acknowledged the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the tribal people to safeguard the motherland from enemies.

The interior minister also lauded the support of tribal people to the armed forces for the restoration of peace in the region.

Sheikh Rasheed, who is in Waziristan on two-day visit, also held meetings with local leaders to discuss their issues.

He also met the officials of Frontier Corps and civil administration.

