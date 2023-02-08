Sheikh Rashid handed over to Murree police

RAWALPINDI – A district and sessions court in the capital on Wednesday granted one-day remand of former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid.

Rashid, 72, was taken into custody by the capital force, and the court ordered to produce the firebrand politician in the concerned court by tomorrow. He was produced before the court handcuffed as a number of his supporter arrived at the court in solidarity with their leader.

In a post shared on his Twitter account, Rashid accused the ruling alliance to make him switch loyalties. A tweet shared by his official account said they [PDM leaders] hatched a plan to disqualify PTI chief Imran Khan.

یہ عمران خان کو نااہل کرانے کا فیصلہ کر چکے ہیں مجھےکہہ رہے ہیں عمران کا ساتھ چھوڑو۔مجھے بتایا گیاصوبائی اورمرکزکے الیکشن اکٹھے ہوں گےجب کوئی ملنےآتا ہےتو آنکھوں پر پٹی اور ہاتھ باندھ دئیے جاتے ہیں۔یہ PTI کےاندر سے ایک اور پارٹی بنانا چاہتے ہیں میرے سے مقدموں کی تفتیش نہیں کی — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 8, 2023

Earlier this month, the former minister was booked in Murree under sections 353, 186, and 506/2 for interference in state affairs along with using foul language for police personnel and having possession of illegal arms.

The President of the AML was held by the capital police on Feb 2 in wake of his remarks against former president Asif Ali Zardari, accusing him of hatching a “murder plot to eliminate PTI chief Imran Khan”.

Sections related to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups, and statements conducing to public mischief were added to FIR.