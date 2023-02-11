Sheikh Rashid granted bail in cop manhandling case

RAWALPINDI – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League supremo Sheikh Rashid has secured bail in a case registered against him by Murree police officials for manhandling a law enforcer during his detention.

Murree Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Zeeshan pronounced the verdict on the bail plea, and directed the seasoned politician to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Rashid, a close of PTI Chief Imran Khan, got bail days after the Rawalpindi court dismissed his bail petitions in a case pertaining to allegations against former president Asif Zardari. The defiant politician is currently held at the Adiala Jail on two-week judicial remand in the case of an allegation.

The outspoken leader was held on the charges of accusing the PPP leader of plotting to assassinate Imran Khan.

After his detention in the case of an allegation, Murree police lodged a case for manhandling law enforcers at the time of his arrest. Several other cases were also lodged in Sindh and Balochistan, which were revoked after court intervention.

After his detention, the 72-year-old was sent on 2-day remand; and was later shifted to jail. Lately, he was handed over to Murree police. The post-arrest bail of Imran Khan’s close ally was trashed more than once.

Rashid, who is facing a flurry of cases, cried malicious intentions of ruling alliance leaders who according to him, trying to take pressurize him to change his loyalties. He however resisted not to comply, saying even if it costs him his life.