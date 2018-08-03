Sheikh Rashid foresees PML-N forward bloc once Imran is sworn in

ISLAMABAD : Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday predicted that a forward bloc will formed within the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) once Imran Khan is sworn in as prime minister.

Addressing reporters after meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Banigala, he said the decision regarding formation of federal cabinet would be finalised by Monday.

Sheikh Rashid said Imran Khan is the need of the hour and he wants to change the destiny of common man of the country. He said the huge challenges on economic and other fronts could only be tackled by a personality like Imran Khan.

He said that he knows the final names for the chief minister Punjab and federal cabinet but cannot reveal them and the announcement will be made by Monday.

He lashed at the opposition and appealed to review its attitude and not create obstacles in the way of PTI to form the next government. He said that a forward bloc will created in the PML-N once Imran Khan is sworn in as prime minister.

He said the former finance minister Ishaq Dar and several others were willing to be approvers, while those who predicted an outpouring of support for jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have also been defeated.

Share on: WhatsApp