Sheikh Rashid changes mind to resign from Parliament

ISLAMABAD : Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday has retracted his decision to resign from the National Assembly (NA).

Rashid had previously announced his resignation during a political gathering on Jan 17 in Lahore’s Mall Road over the Model Town incident. The protest led by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) saw participation of several opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

Responding to a journalist’s question outside the parliament today, Rashid said the resignation time has passed, hence he feels the move to resign from the parliament is not necessary now.

The AML chief also attended the Public Accounts Committee meeting at NA Secretariat.

Speaking to ARY News during a fundraising event in Dubai on January 20 for the Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital, the AML chief had refused to back down from his decision.

He then said he would address a political gathering from his constituency soon and bow out from parliament gracefully.

“I will hold a historic political gathering from both constituencies in Raja Bazaar (Rawalpindi) within ten to twelve days… and then with full grace and honour I will resign from this assembly of looters and plunderers.”

Responding to criticism over his ‘laanat’ remark about parliament, he then showed no remorse over his comments and said that such a parliament should be cursed a million times.

Orignally published by NNI