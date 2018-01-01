Sheikh Rashid calls for resignations of opposition from Assemblies

RAWALPINDI : Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has on Monday said that Sharif brothers will not get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) this time even if they visit all Arab countries.

Talking to media, The AML chief said that it was disappointing that Nawaz Sharif had been in Saudi Arabia since 2pm the day before but King Salman had yet not met him.

“King Salman has yet not permitted Nawaz Sharif to enter and meet him,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that it was high time opposition members should resign from the assembly and take to the streets.

“We should take to the streets to protest and tender our resignations,” he said.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif are present in Saudi Arabia these days amid speculations of another NRO. Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Asif Kirmani and Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik are also in Riyadh.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti said that accountability of dishonest people is going on in the country, and the offenders must not get parliament’s support. Corrupt politicians should be hanged, he demanded.

Dasti talked to media outside the Supreme Court (SC) and said his lawyer will appear before the court in case pertaining to Election Act 2017. He said he wants the supremacy of rule of law and strong institutions in Pakistan.

