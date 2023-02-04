Sheikh Rashid appeals in IHC against transfer to Karachi

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday to prevent his relocation from the federal capital to Karachi in the case involving insulting remarks made about Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

A close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the former interior minister was recently charged in three separate cases filed in Muree, Islamabad, and Karachi for allegedly threatening police officers, making “offensive” comments about foreign minister Bilawal, and accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of being the target of a murder plot.

Since his arrest on February 2 on the Murree Motorway in the first case, Rashid has been held in police custody.

Through his attorney Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, he submitted the case, asking that “the respondents be barred from moving the petitioner from Islamabad to Karachi till the final decision of the instant constitutional petition.”

The petitioner further asked the court to stop the respondents from filing additional cases against him and to annul the case that had been filed at the Aabpara Police Station in Islamabad, which he claimed was “illegal, unlawful, and without lawful jurisdiction.”