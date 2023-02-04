Sheikh Rasheed sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD – A local court on Saturday sent former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed on 14-day judicial remand after dismissing the petition of LAEs seeking an extension in physical remand of the senior politician.

Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir of Islamabad court announced the reserved verdict in the case that continued to make headlines as the defiant politician cited death threats in custody.

In the brief verdict, the court dismissed the petition of capital force, which approached the court for an additional 5-day physical custody of the outspoken politician in a case related to making serious allegations against former president Asif Zardari.

Court also turned down Karachi police plea seeking transitory remand of former railways minister for shifting him to Sindh capital for probe in a case registered against him for hurling derogatory remarks against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Rashid also lodged a petition in the High Court for the nullification of cases against him in Murree and Karachi.

Following his arrest earlier during the week, two separate cases were registered against him in Murree and Karachi.

Rasheed, a close ally of Imran Khan, was produced before the Islamabad court amid security as activists of PTI and AML stormed the court premises.

Earlier this week, Rasheed, 72, was detained in the early hours from his residence in a private housing society in Islamabad under a section related to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups, and statements related to public mischief.