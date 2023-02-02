Sheikh Rasheed produced in Islamabad court for remand

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former interior minister and AML leader Sheikh Rashid was produced in a local court in the country’s federal capital Islamabad judicial, hours after he was detained by federal cops for hurling threats at former President Asif Zardari.

Earlier in the day, Rasheed, a close ally of PTI Chief Imran Khan, was presented to the local court in an armoured vehicle while a large number of his supporters flocked to the court in solidarity with their leader.

Rasheed, 72, was presented before the court handcuffed, after his medical examination was conducted at a state-run facility.

Handcuffed Sheikh Rasheed was produced in a local court in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/PvpCHq3qhe — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) February 2, 2023

In the case, the complainant accused Rasheed of defaming the former president and creating a threat to Zardari and his family. It further accused the AML chief to create conflict and enmity between the PPP and PTI.

It, therefore, mentioned to foil the conspiracy by nabbing those spreading unrest in the South Asian nation.

Rasheed decries threats from the ruling alliance

Following his arrest, the AWM leader shared a video statement, claiming that there is “a serious threat” to his life, for standing with Imran Khan.

The Awami Muslim League leader was detained on a case filed by PPP leader as Rasheed accused the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari for plotting an assassination plot against former PM Imran Khan, who himself facing a defamation suit for hurling serious allegations against Asif Zardari.

