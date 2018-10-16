Sheikh Rasheed opens two new trains under 100-day plan

Sukkur

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday inaugurated two new trains at the Sukkur train station. The railways minister had earlier announced that he would inaugurate 10 new trains out of which he inaugurated two Tuesday.

One of the trains will transport passengers from Sukkur to Khanapur while the other will travel from Rohri to Kotri. Speaking to the media following the inauguration, Rasheed said, ‘we will inaugurate a web of trains under the 100-day plan.’

‘We will double the number of trains and will soon inaugurate a train from Rohri to Mohenjodaro,’ he added. He further said, ‘Pakistan Railways has an important part to play in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.’

The minister added, ‘Poverty is rampant in Sukkur and we will provide concessions to railway employees. I have asked the divisional superintendent railways to not burden the poor and to not leave the rich.’—INP

