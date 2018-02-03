Sheikh Rasheed moves Supreme Court to disqualify PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD : Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The AML chief filed the petition through Barrister Latif Khosa, pleading with the court to disqualify the premier from office over alleged corruption in the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

The court was further requested to order the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take action against him in this regard.

The petitioner has alleged massive corruption in the LNG contract, which, it said, the prime minister in his capacity as the minister for petroleum and natural resources had awarded back in 2015.

Speaking to the media outside the apex court, Rasheed said he was going to expose those who brought expensive LNG to the country, causing a huge loss to the national exchequer.

He said it was not easy to get his hands on the documents regarding the LNG contract, but he succeeded in getting the documents to expose the alleged LNG scam.

