Sheikh Rasheed foresees two more court decisions against Sharif by Dec

RAWALPINDI : Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed slammed on Tuesday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for appearing before an accountability court under an extensive protocol, saying it is unfortunate that a disqualified person travels in cavalcade of 40 vehicles.

In an interview, he accused the Sharif family members of resorting to delaying tactic to prolong their trial in corruption cases filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Rasheed said he anticipated important court verdicts against Sharif in two cases relating to the Model Town incident and his election as the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president before the end of December. These decisions will reflect on the result of upcoming general elections, he predicted. He said Pakistani politics had come to a critical juncture.

The AML chief further said the Sharif family had lost their case, because neither Nawaz Sharif nor his daughter Maryam Nawaz had anything to provide in their defense in the court.

Supporting the PTI’s demand for snap elections, he said decision to hold early elections should be taken at the earliest.

Originally published by INP