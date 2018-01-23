Sheikh Rasheed drops plan to resign from NA after Imran’s advice

ISLAMABAD : In a surpising turn of events, Sheikh Rasheed backed away after announcing to resign from his seat in the National Assembly, lower house.

Speaking to a press conference on Tuesday, the Awami Muslim League (AML) leader told that he was determined to submit his resignation to the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stopped him from doing so.

“I was ready to resign but Imran Khan told me to wait for seven to eight days,” he stated.

Sheikh Rasheed predicted that he doesn’t see the occurence of general elections in 2018. He added that he knows there will be no by-poll if resignations are made after January.

On January 17, Sheikh Rasheed had announced resignation from his seat in the National Assembly during his address at the Mall Road rally staged by the opposition parties combined.

Speaking to the Tahirul Qadri-hosted protest in Lahore, he said, “I resign from my National Assembly (Rawalpindi) seat.”

He had suggested that Imran Khan and other PTI lawmakers should also resign from the seat in order to create pressure on the ruling PML-N.

Orignally published by NNI