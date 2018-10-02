Sheikh Rasheed calls on PM Imran, discusses matters related to railway ministry

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Parliament House chamber in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both discussed matters related to railway ministry.

Rasheed also briefed the PM in detail about various measures being taken for turn-around of the organization into a sustainable and profitable venture.

He also apprised the Prime Minister about the issue of thousands of acres of encroached land of Pakistan Railways worth billions of rupees.

