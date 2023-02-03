Sheikh Rasheed booked in another case for using ‘foul language’ against Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI – More trouble for former interior minister and AML leader Sheikh Rasheed, who is now facing another case for using indecent language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Earlier in the day, a police team from Sindh landed in the capital Islamabad to shift Rasheed to Karachi in a second case. The seasoned politician was detained earlier this week, for making serious allegations against Asif Zardari.

The defiant politician will be shifted to the Sindh capital today in wake of a new complaint that accused him of sparking outrage among Pakistan Peoples Party workers.

The complainant maintained that Rasheed attempted to ‘disrupt law and order’, maintaining that his comments can conflict, bloodshed, and incitement.

Sheikh Rasheed, a close ally of Imran Khan, was booked under several charges including criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups, and statements conducing to public mischief.

His arrest comes as several opposition members including Imran Khan are facing a flurry of cases. Earlier this month, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry was nabbed for allegedly making threats against ECP members.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Q-League leader also landed in hot water as his Gujrat residence was raided and his aides were booked for carrying alcohol. Another lawmaker of former ruling PTI Shandana Gulzar Khan was booked in a sedition case.

Amid the so-called crackdown, TV host Imran Riaz Khan was also detained and later released for his comments against the military establishment.