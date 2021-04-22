Sheikh Rasheed blames India for Quetta attack

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said India does not want stability in Pakistan but all efforts to cause instability in the country would fail.

Following a blast in Quetta, the interior minister said that this is the safest place in the capital and that foreigners often stay in this hotel.

The blast on the city’s Zarghun Road killed at least five people and wounded ten others on Wednesday.

A car managed to reach the hotel, according to Rasheed, who added that “hotel security [staff] is fine, one or two personnel are injured.”

“There must be some breach in security and that is why an explosive-laden car was able to enter. Anti-Pakistan elements want to damage the country’s peace. Terrorists shall meet their end.” said Rasheed.

He went on to say that there were threats of such an assault in Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, providing more information on the country’s law and order situation.

According to Rasheed, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, who was staying at the same hotel, was not present at the time of the explosion. “He was attending a function at another place in the city.”

IG Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai talked to the media and stated that police experts were undertaking an inquiry and that the results will be made public shortly.

According to Rai, the blast destroyed five to six cars in the parking lot.

Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government called it a “terrorist attack” perpetrated by those who did not want Balochistan to succeed.

He stated that an inquiry was underway and that the blast’s perpetrators would not be willing to elude the rule.

When questioned whether the explosion was caused by a security lapse on the part of the authorities, he said the hotel had primary responsibility for security.

According to Shahwani, the hotel had its own detectors that thoroughly searched visitors, and cars entering and leaving the parking lot had to walk through barricades before being tested for explosives.

He mentioned that the bomb blast inquiry would look at the loopholes.

When questioned if any international delegations were present inside the hotel at the time of the explosion, Shahwani said there was only one “luxury hotel” in Quetta where envoys and diplomats went for hi-tea.

