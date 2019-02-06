Sheikh Rasheed barters peace with Bilawal Bhutto

Faisalabad

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has stated that no more issues remain between him and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he has made peace with him. During a press conference held in Faisalabad city, Sheikh lashed out at those parties who are criticizing the new federal government, instead of looking at the condition things were handed over to them.

He said, “We have been given a ‘looted Pakistan’, public suffered gas and electricity crisis due to [previous government of] Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. Imran Khan saved the country from total collapse and his policies are lauded across the global.”

While speaking upon issuance of production orders to the leader of the opposition in NA, Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh hinted that he knows what makes NA speaker Asad Qaiser do it on regular basis. He asserted that he is only silent over this issue due to his friendship with the Premier Imran Khan or else he would have publicly stated ‘all background’ of it.—INP

