Sheikh Rasheed announces to run three new trains on immediate basis

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday announced to run three new trains on immediate basis for the improvement of the department.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that in order to facilitate the passengers, the booking offices will remain open till 12am.

He said that a summary regarding 10,000 job vacancies has also been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said his department faces acute shortage of manpower and needs as many as 23, 000 recruits to run its functions smoothly.

Railways will soon be developed as a modern technical organization, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Railway Headquarters is being relocated from Lahore to Karachi.

He said a committee has been set up to discuss and suggest ways for enhancing investment in the railways.

Besides, Rashid said Wi-Fi facility will be made available in trains soon.

He vowed to increase the number of freight trains from 10 to 15 by Sept 30 and added agreements in this regard have already been signed.

The losses the department faces as of now stand at Rs38 billion, the minister said.

He said he has summoned an inquiry report on the Khushal Khan Express incident, which will be furnished until Sept 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that over a dozen people had suffered injuries when seven bogies of Khushal Khan Express derailed near Mianwali last week.

He said bids for provision of pure drinking water at railway stations will be opened from Oct 15.

Share on: WhatsApp