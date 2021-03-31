Sheikh Mohammed: Qatar continues its efforts to address consequences of corona

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani underlined that while the State of Qatar attaches priority for maintaining the health all citizens and residents, and while it continues its efforts at the national level to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, it has not hesitated to fulfill its role and humanitarian duty at the regional and international level.

Addressing the virtual Meeting of Heads of State and Government on the International Debt Architecture and Liquidity and Financing for the Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond, hosted by Canada, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that the State of Qatar has offered urgent medical aid to about 88 countries to help them confront the pandemic, noting that the governmental and non-governmental aid which the State of Qatar has provided since the beginning of the pandemic reached more than $256 million.

In this context, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the State of Qatar signed a Core Contribution Agreement amounts to $10 million with the World Health Organization on March 16, 2021 in recognition of its pioneering role, aiming at supporting its 13th General Program of Work and the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative.

In addition, the State of Qatar allocated a total contribution of $20 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) to support the international efforts aiming to facilitate equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for all people around the world.

Based on its commitment to the partnership with the international community, the State of Qatar has continued to provide initiatives and contributions that alleviate the burdens of common crises and challenges. The State was keen on allocating a large part of its development aid to the developing countries and the least developed countries, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs added.

HE said that the exceptional circumstances the world is going through today threaten to undermine the development gains achieved in the past, and highlight the importance of deepening interdependence between countries and adhering to the principle of cooperation and partnership.

This will not be possible without devoting special attention to the needs and priorities of the developing countries, in particular the least developed countries.

HE expressed pride that Doha will host the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries in January 2022, looking forward to an active participation and welcoming all to Doha.

He expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to Canada and Jamaica, and the United Nations, for their appreciated efforts in holding this important meeting, and valued their important initiative for financing development in the period of the pandemic and beyond, given its importance in facilitating a rapid and comprehensive global response in such exceptional phase, and addressing the dangerous negative repercussions of the pandemic.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the pandemic continues to be a priority at the top of the global agenda due to the heavy damage it inflicts on various sectors in all countries, placing huge financial burdens, reducing the financial space and exacerbating the debts in many countries.

He stressed that the changing global landscape at the present time should be a crucial point on the road to building a more sustainable and comprehensive global economic model and enhancing the ability of countries to withstand future crises.

This can only be achieved through increased investment in all sectors that meet the needs of societies, doubled support and international cooperation, and liquidity provision.