Sheikh Anser asks for cooperate with polio teams

ISLAMABAD: Meeting of the task force constituted to eliminate polio from Islamabad and Rawalpindi was held at Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz while attended by Director General Health Services MCI, Director General Health Punjab, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Islamabad, representatives of World Health Organization, District Health Officer Islamabad and concerned officers of ICT administration, Rawalpindi Administration and MCI.

During the meeting, different suggestions to make anti-polio campaign, in the twin cities, more effective were discussed at length.

While addressing to the participants of the meeting, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that eradication of polio is our national obligation. In order to fulfill this responsibility, Administration of both the twin cities would have to work in close coordination and consultation so that next generation could be saved from this menace. Mayor Islamabad also directed to constitute a sub-committee to implement different suggestions discussed during the meeting. The committee will formulate a comprehensive strategy in the light of suggestions and task force will take practical steps in the light of formulated strategy.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz while showing his reservations for not achieving desired results in different union counsels of Islamabad said that elected representatives from different union councils should not only cooperate with polio teams but should also ensure that every child under the age of 5 years has been administered with polio drops. Regarding non-cooperation of public from posh areas of the Islamabad, Mayor said that students of the medical colleges be engaged in the anti polio campaign who will convince people to immunize their child with polio drops.

Mayor of Islamabad said that special focus will be made in the high risk areas of the twin cities. He said that population of 33 union councils are residing in the boarder / adjoining areas of the twin cities, therefore, close liaison between the administration of very much necessary to curb polio in these areas. He said that during the polio immunization campaign, people from all walks of life including religious scholars, teachers, students and other prominent figures be engaged to make this campaign more successful.

Mayor of Islamabad said that population of Islamabad has been reached to two (02) million, therefore city should be divided into different zones according to population and polio teams would be deputed to ensure that every child could be administered with polio drops.

Mayor of Islamabad also reviewed the arrangements of the anti polio campaign being started from November 12, 2018. He said that MCI will provide human resource, machinery and other resources to make this campaign success. He said that he will personally monitor this campaign. He showed his satisfaction over performance of volunteers, paramedical and supervisory staff.

During the meeting representatives of Rawalpindi Administration, ICT Administration and World Health Organization briefed the participants about the steps taken to eradicate the polio.

Director General, Health Service, MCI and Director General Health Punjab apprised the meeting about the steps taken by their departments in this regard.

Mayor of Islamabad directed to hold next meeting of the task force on 22th November, 2018 to review the results of Anti Polio Campaign started from 12th November so that in the light of the results next anti polio camping make more effective and result oriented.

