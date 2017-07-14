Sheikh Ansar Aziz pledges to solve problems of Islamabad Industrial Area

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of Islamabad Industrial Forum led by Chairman M. Akram Farid met Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Chairman, CDA / Mayor, Islamabad to discuss the issues being faced by the industrialists of Islamabad. During this meeting, office bearers of the Islamabad Industrial Forum including Vice-President, FPCCI Mian Shoukat Masood, Ex-President, ICCI Tariq Sadiq, President All Pakistan Pipe Manufacturers Association Chaudhry Wahiduddin, Mian Abdul Sami, Muhammad Tahir, Nasir Qureshi and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi were president.

The delegation appreciated the work done for expanding the activities of Industrial area by the Chairman, CDA / Mayor, Islamabad especially widening and carpeting of Dry Port Road with rapid pace which was in dilapidated condition since long while the second side will be completed within nine months. Well carpeted carriage ways are being constructed so that heavy traffic may ply smoothly on these roads.

Addressing the meeting Sheikh Ansar Aziz said the industrial activities are the index of development of any country which indicates the economic development and empowerment. He also told that most of the problems have been solved while rectification of street lights will be done within two months.

He further told that the other problems of the industrial community are also being addressed on priority basis for which the Member, P & D has been instructed. For problems in lease deeds, the member, estate will submit proposals on priority basis. The issues relating to the cancelled plots will be solved according to the prevailing rules and policies.

The Chairman also communicated to look into the possibility for for allocation of land for 100 more industries. He also told that land for dispensary and mosque has already been demarcated and will be soon handed over to the Industrial Forum soon.

The Chairman told that the bylaws for industrial sectors are being revised and will be notified after approval of the CDA Board. These bylaws will cater to the long outstanding demand including bifurcation of plots, construction of additional story and provision of multi trades, For this purpose a summary will be prepared by member [P & D] after consultations with Tariq Sadiq and Chaudhry Wahiduddin.

The Chairman told that the relevant staff will be instructed to prepare estimate for improvement of sewerage system, street lights and road of the Kahuta triangle on priority basis. He also instructed the member [P&D] to work out the probability of allocation of land for construction of Expo Center in Islamabad.

M. Akram Farid on behalf of Islamabad Industrial Forum appreciated the interest being taken by the Chairman, CDA / Mayor, Islamabad for solving the problems of the industrial areas and hoped that the remaining problems will also be solved shortly. He thanked the Chairman / Mayor for sparing time from his very busy schedule and hearing very patiently their issues.