Sheikh Abdullah betrayed Kashmiris’ sacrifices: Dr Fakhtoo

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained President of Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM), Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo has said that the pro-India National Conference (NC) founder, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, betrayed the exemplary sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the lust of power.

Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo in a statement issued from Srinagar Central Jail said that the power for which Sheikh Abdullah deceived his own people and pushed entire Sub Continent into perils of war was snatched from him first in 1953 and then completely in 1982. But what is astonishing, he added, is the fact that pro-India politicians haven’t learnt lessons from the failed life of Sheikh Abdullah.

“Had Kashmir acceded to Pakistan, Islamabad would have preferred Maulana Yousuf Shah and Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas over Sheikh Abdullah for government making,” he said and added that Abdullah, therefore, took calculated steps to join India because he had spent 15 years with Indian National Congress.—KMS