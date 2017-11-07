Shehzad dropped from ODI, T20I for West Indies series

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee has decided to drop opening batsman Ahmad Shehzad from the proposed three-match T20 series against West Indies, sources informed this scribe.

The decision was taken after taking into consideration Shehzad’s deteriorating batting performances.

Meanwhile, the selection committee with the consent of head coach Mickey Arthur has finalised the 14-member national team squad for the proposed West Indies series; the committee has proposed Arthur to give chance to all-rounder Aamir Yameen or Muhammad Nawaz in the coming series to judge their talent. Shehzad was benched in the recent series against Sri Lanka as he failed to make a mark by his innings despite given back-to-back chances.

The right-hand batsman scored 27, 22 in the two T20 matches respectively; he miserably failed in the ODI series as well where his score in two respective matches were 0 and 8.

The senior batsman who has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 53 T20s has also been released by the Pakistan Super League’s franchise Quetta Gladiators, however, the Opener is hopeful that any franchise will pick him in the drafts scheduled on November 12 in Lahore.—APP