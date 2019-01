Observer Report

Islamabad

The State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi’s nephew Talal Nadir Afridi was on Monday booked after half a kilogram of drugs (Hashish) was recovered from his car.

Reacting to the arrest, the state minister said that no one was above the law not even relatives of ministers. The latest episode is a reflection of depoliticisation of police and an encouraging step for the establishment of rule of law, he added.

