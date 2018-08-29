Shehryar to become minister of state for interior

Islamabad

Federal government on Tuesday has decided to appoint Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Khan Afridi as minister of state for interior.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Afridi’s appointment. However, a notification in this regard is likely to be issued today.

Imran Khan had earlier decided to keep control of the Ministry of Interior by himself. On Monday, Afridi attended the meeting in which Imran was briefed on the ministry by its officials.

Shehryar Khan Afridi was elected as member of National Assembly (MNA) from Kohat during election 2018. He had also won from a seat during the 2013 general polls.—INP

