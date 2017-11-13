Shehryar promises compensation for Talagang accident victims

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Member National Assembly (MNA) Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that the provincial government would soon announce compensation package for those killed and injured in ill-fated bus accident few days ago in Talagang. As many as 27 passengers were killed and over 50 critically injured when Lahore bound bus carrying people of Mandoori village (Kohat district) to the annual Tableeghi congregation Raiwind, fell into ravine in Talagang (district Chakwal).

Talking to APP here he appreciated the people of Talagang, district administration and specially the district Nazim for reaching the accident spot and supervising relief and rescue operation. The Chakwal district administration promptly shifted injured to the hospitals and provide all necessary support including ambulances and coffins to shift bodies to the native village Mandoori. The district Nazim Chakwal also attended in mass funeral prayers of the deceased at the Mandoori village to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Shehryar said Kohat district management and leadership of all political parties visited the village to condole with the bereaved families. He said he personally visited houses of the victims and met with elders of the village to assure all possible moral and financial assistance. Afridi said that he would soon hold meeting with the provincial authorities to announce special package for the victims’ families. He said he would also inquire after health of the injured admitted to various hospitals of Rawalpindi.—APP