Shehryar calls into question Opposition’s timing of anti-govt move

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehrayar Afridi, on Monday urged the opposition political leaders to stand united behind Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier schedule to address the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) late this week.

Speaking to media following a seminar on World Peace Day, Shehryar Afridi criticised the timing of the opposition parties Multi Party Conference and announcement of anti Government campaign, saying this would send a very negative message to the Kashmiris fighting the Indian occupational forces and the world.

“Last year after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a historic speech at the UNGA, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties took out a long march and distracted world attention from Kashmir,” said Shehryar Afridi.

He argued that again when PM Imran Khan is going to address the UNGA, the opposition is again trying to send a wrong message to the world.

He said that the entire nation needs to stand by Imran Khan so as a message of unity on Kashmir should be sent as those Kashmiris who are burying their dead wrapped in Pakistani flags may be strengthened.

Earlier, while addressing the seminar, Shehryar Afridi said the movement of Kashimiri people for self-determination has entered into its logical point and soon the world would recognize the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people. The seminar “Piecing Peace Together for a shared future for humanity “ was organized by the Kashmir Committee in collaboration with the Islamabad Institute for Conflict Resolution (IICR) to mark the International Peace Day.