Shehryar Afridi takes oath as interior minister of state

ISLAMABAD : PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahryar Afridi took oath as Minister of State Friday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to him at a ceremony held here.

The 47-year-old won the July ballot from the NA-32 constituency in Kohat, after defeating Gohar Khan Bangash of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

He secured the same constituency (then NA-14) in the last election, but in 2016 was deseated by the election commission over misdeclaration of assets. Born in Kohat in 1971, he completed his masters in International Relations from the Peshawar University. While he sat for the civil service exams, he was not successful. One of his brothers, Major (r ) Tariq Javed also served in the bureaucracy after his stint in the armed forces. His father, Nadir Shah Afridi, was the district counsellor in the 1990s, and later a member of the parliament.

Earlier on August 28, the government decided to make Shehryar Khan Afridi as Minister of State for Interior.

Imran Khan had earlier decided to keep control of the Ministry of Interior by himself.

Shehryar Khan Afridi was elected as a member of National Assembly (MNA) from Kohat during election 2018. He had also won from a seat during the 2013 general polls.

Earlier on August 20, a 16 member federal cabinet took oath at the presidency.

The ceremony was attended by the prime minister, along with other dignitaries.

