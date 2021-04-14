Shehryar Afridi exposes India’s vicious plan of economic strangulation of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday accused the Indian occupational regime of implementing a vicious plan of systematic economic strangulation of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Addressing launching ceremony of a book titled ‘Kashmir: Demographic Shift, Historical Developments and Hindutva’ at Kashmir Council, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the book reflected a fact that the academia of Pakistan was alive to the developments taking place in and around Kashmir region and how the Hindutva rule was involved in genocide of Kashmiris.

The book, authored by Dr Kashif Zaheer, Dr Rashid Aftab and others, covers the Indian war crimes being committed in IIOJ&K with a specific reference to demographic changes, historical developments taking place in Kashmir and the invasion of Kashmir by Hindutva rule.

He said that after sidelining the Kashmiris and putting the political leadership of Kashmiris behind bars, the Hindutva regime was involved in systematic economic strangulation of Kashmiris.

He said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris and information terrorism, demographic terrorism and cultural terrorism were being employed as major tool of genocide in IIOJ&K.

He urged the youth to become ambassadors of Kashmiris and share the atrocities being committed against the Kashmiris by the Illegally Occupied regime of India.

Afridi said there is a need to project the fact that how half widows have been living and how pallet guns which are barred to be used against animals are being independently used against Kashmiris.

He said that the mysterious silence of the world is a big question mark for the humanity and the prosperous world should not compromise humanity for commercial and market interest.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that India was misusing draconian and black laws of UAPA and youth were being picked, jailed and killed without any trial.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved his worth by effectively and strongly raising Kashmir dispute at all the available international forums.

He said that Hindutva regime was making all out efforts to strip the Kashmiris of their identity and cultural heritage of Kashmir was being destroyed and a new and hybrid culture of Hinduism was being introduced in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the writers, artists, vocalists, actors and bloggers to create content and other material to promote and project Kashmiri culture and identity.

He said that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would continue fighting the cause of Kashmir at all fora and no dialogue can be held at the cost of Kashmir cause.

He said that the entire political, military and bureaucratic leadership of the country were unanimous that no compromise could be made at the cost of Kashmir.

He said that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who decorated senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani with Nishan-e-Pakistan and no one could imagine questioning the integrity of Syed Ali Geelani.

He said it was about time that the youth of Pakistan and Kashmir must act as Ambassadors of Kashmir and develop content on Kashmir and project it on the digitial space so as Indian false and fake propaganda on Kashmir could be countered.

He urged the youth to develop information technology tools to help project Kashmiri content and bypass Indian fake news on Kashmir on the digital space.