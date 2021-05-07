Shehroze Kashif on way to become youngest Pakistani to climb Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD – A young climber, Shehroze Kashif, is all set to leave for an expedition to summit world’s highest peak Mount Everest tonight, eyeing the title of becoming youngest Pakistani to climb the peak.

“In his bid to become the youngest Pakistani climber to stand atop Mount Everest, Shehroze Kashif will leave tonight for the summit push In Sha Allah! Flag of Pakistan Shehroze will directly reach Camp 2,” read a twitter post.

#PakistanOnEverest2021 SUMMIT PUSH Time to Raise the Green Flag 🇵🇰 on top of the World In his bid to become the youngest Pakistani climber to stand atop Mount Everest, Shehroze Kashif will leave tonight for the summit push In Sha Allah! 🇵🇰 Shehroze will directly reach Camp 2 pic.twitter.com/cIiJO0ONxv — BeautifulPakistan🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@LandofPakistan) May 6, 2021

The 19-year-old mountaineer has several local mountains to his name including an 8000 meters Broad Peak.

As the news about his departure was shared on social media, various known persons liked the post while US Embassy in Islamabad also liked it.

The ambitious climber, as per information available on social media, first climbed the 3885 meters Makra Peak at the age of 11 years in 2014 and his latest achievement is to summit Khusar Gang peak at the age of 18 years in 2020.

Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Miraz also met Shehroze Kashif in January earlier this year where she had acknowledged his efforts and skills.

Meanwhile, the title of youngest climber in the world to summit the Mount Everest is held by an American climber, Jordan Romero.

He was 13-year-old when he reached the summit of Mount Everest. Romero was accompanied by his father, Paul Romero, his step-mother, Karen Lundgren, and three Sherpas, Ang Pasang Sherpa, Lama Dawa Sherpa, and Lama Karma Sherpa.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/coronavirus-reaches-everest-as-climber-tests-positive/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/kp-cs-opens-first-shaheed-ali-sadpara-climbing-wall-in-city/