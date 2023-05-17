Shehroze Kashif conquers Dhaulagiri-I

Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif has successfully scaled Dhaulagiri-I in Nepal to move a step closer to becoming the youngest person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders in the world.

After starting his final climb last night, Shehroze reached his destination on Wednesday morning to take his tally to 12. His attempt came mere weeks after he climbed Annapurna.

He and Naila Kiani, who also scaled the mountain, had to be reduced during descent after losing contact with their camp.

With 12 mountains under his belt, Shehroze only has Cho-Oyu and Shishapangma left to climb to achieve his dream. The 21-year-old currently has 9 years on the current record holder Mingma Gyabu Sherpa who achieved the same feat at 30 years of age.

Shehroze has already climbed Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, Broad Peak, Annapurna, Nanga Parbat, Manaslu, Dhaulagiri, Makalu, Lhotse, Kangchenjunga, K2 and Mount Everest which are certified by International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA).

Shehroze Kashif climbing Dhaulagiri-I is only the second time a climber from Pakistan has reached its 8,167m peak after Sirbaz Ali Khan.

He also becomes the youngest person to reach the top after Adriana Brownlee of Great Britain who managed to scale the mountain at the age of 20 years.