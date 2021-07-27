Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to ascend K2

Shehroze Kashif, 19, has been the world’s youngest Pakistani to reach the top of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, after climbing Mount Everest.

Kashif Suliman, Shehroze Kashif’s father, verified his son Shehroze Kashif had successfully climbed K2 at 8:10 a.m. today and created history. Shehroze, he said, had begun his trip to K2 two weeks before.

His father said that the climber arrived at the base camp on July 14th in order to summit the 8,611-meter peak.

Meanwhile, Alpine Adventure Guides confirmed on Twitter that a Pakistani team successfully raised the national flag on the summit of K2. It said that many teams, including Kashif, had summited K2.

Kashif become the world’s youngest climber and was the fifth Pakistani to reach the summit.

Kashif had previously climbed Broad Peak (8,051 meters), the world’s 12th tallest peak, according to reports.

Shehroze also ascended Mount Everest in May 2021 and became the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The 19-year-old left Camp 4 on May 10, 2021, to start his ascent of the world’s highest mountain. Shehroze also shared his tracking link with his friends.

More than 400 mountaineers set out to conquer Everest, with Kashif becoming the youngest of them all. Kashif ascended to the summit of the 8848.86-meter mountain and raised the Pakistani flag.

“After years of wait and prep, the moment has arrived finally so it is getting very hard to control my emotions. I’m bursting with excitement, energy, and determination. The last couple of years I have done all I could to prepare and be ready for this moment,” Kashif wrote on his Facebook before setting off.

Hassan Sadpara, Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, and Nazir Sabir are among the Pakistani climbers who have reached the summit of Everest.

