Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to ascend Everest

Shehroze Kashif, a Pakistani climber, has become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The 19-year-old left Camp 4 on Monday to start his ascent of the world’s highest mountain. Shehroze also shared his tracking link with his friends.

More than 400 mountaineers set out to conquer Everest, with Kashif becoming the youngest of them all. Kashif ascended to the summit of the 8848.86-meter mountain and raised the Pakistani flag.

“After years of wait and prep, the moment has arrived finally so it is getting very hard to control my emotions. I’m bursting with excitement, energy and determination. The last couple of years I have done all I could to prepare and be ready for this moment,” Kashif wrote on his Facebook before setting off.

Hassan Sadpara, Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, and Nazir Sabir are among the Pakistani climbers who have reached the summit of Everest.

