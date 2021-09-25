Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani climber to scale world’s eighth tallest peak

Shehroze Kashif, Pakistan’s youngest mountain climber, on Saturday summited the 8,163-meter (26,78 feet) Manaslu peak in Nepal, rewriting the record book.

“This morning, Shehroze Kashif summited Manaslu, 8163m above sea level, in Nepal at 5:40 a.m. Pakistan time (0040GMT),” the Alpine Club of Pakistan announced in an official statement.

The 19-year-old climber, who has already summited world’s two highest peaks, has become the youngest Pakistan to scale the world’s eighth tallest mountain.

Back in May this year, he climbed Mount Everest and two months later he scaled K2, becoming youngest Pakistan to scale the world’s two tallest peaks.

Kashif, who is son of a Lahore-based businessman, is only the sixth Pakistani to summit Mount Everest. He started climbing at age of 11, gradually summiting peaks ranging from 3,000 meters to 8,000 meters before scaling Everest and K2.

