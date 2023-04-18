Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiani rescued from Mount Annapurna

Pakistani mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiani have been rescued from Mount Annapurna after facing difficulties during their descent.

The two successfully scaled Mount Annapurna on Monday morning which is the 10th highest peak in the world at 8,091m, with both setting records along the way for their country.

Shehroze Kashif became the youngest person to summit 11 peaks over 8,000m while Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to summit Annapurna, her fourth peak over 8,000m.

However, the duo faced adverse weather conditions during their descent and needed rescuing from Nepalese authorities through a helicopter. According to reports, Shehroze and Naila lost contact with the lower camps prompting a swift rescue effort from the relevant authorities to rescue the pair.

The efforts to rescue the two [Naila and Shehroze] mountaineers who were stranded on Annapurna at 7000m have been successful. A helicopter was dispatched from Kathmandu to the higher camps of Annapurna, and the climbers have been safely picked up and taken to Annapurna Base Camp. Thank you to all the friends for their support and assistance in this matter, Karrar Haidry, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Indian climbers Anurag Maloo and Baljeet Kaur are reportedly still missing.