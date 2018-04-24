Shehr-e-Iqbal forum highlights message of Poet of the East

Staff Reporter

Speakers at a seminar marking death anniversary of Poet of the East, Allama Mohammad Iqbal stressed the need to follow Iqbal’s message to overcome the current intellectual chaos in the Muslim World in general and particularly in Pakistan.

The Seminar was organised by Shehr-e-Iqbal Forum in collaboration with Preston University.

The speakers said Pakistan needs to draw guidance from Allama Iqbal’s message which was based on causes of Muslim world’s general decline and the remedy.

President Shehr-e-Iqbal Forum Dr. Mohammad Shoaib Suddle in his welcome remarks said, one main cause of Pakistan’s intellectual and political crisis was its turning away from Iqbal’s message.

Eminent poet and intellectual, Iftikhar Arif said, there was need to develop understanding of Iqbal’s views on critical issues being faced by the Muslim world. He stressed the need for continual research on Iqbal’s political and religious views.

Chief guest Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Chairman Sialkot International Airport, in his address called for learning the Persian language to comprehend full scope of Iqbal’s views. He said, learning of Persian was necessary to maintain our cultural legacy.

Guest of honour, Mr. Mohammad Hanif Khan, Chairman Sialkot Dry Port Trust in his speech highlighted relevance of Iqbal’s views in today’s Pakistan.