Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Upset With Janhvi Kapoor for ‘IGNORING’ Her at Event; Video Goes Viral

The Bollywood actress allegedly “ignored” the former Bigg Boss competitor at a recent award presentation, which has Shehnaaz Gill’s admirers underwhelmed.

On social media, a video of Janhvi and Pooja Hegde talking at the wedding has surfaced. But Shehnaaz’s appearance in the video caught everyone’s attention. Shehnaaz may be seen in the video sitting between Pooja and Janhvi and listening to them converse.

Fans of Shehnaaz noted that when Shehnaaz appeared to speak to Janhvi, the latter appeared to ignore her. We do not believe Janhvi avoided Shehnaaz, though. because they may both be seen conversing with each other at one point in the video.

“Why Janhvi is ignoring Shehnaaz?” said one user. As stated by another user, “Janhvi is ignoring Sana (Shehnaaz) and Sana is ignoring Pooja.” Another user commented, “While Janhvi ignored Sana and Sana ignored that sweetie Pooja.”

Janhvi Kapoor comes from a distinguished family of actors and directors who have had enduring success in this field.

Actor and producer Kapoor’s father. Her mother was a well-known actress who appeared in films in the languages of Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Her half-sibling is the actor Arjun Kapoor, and her cousin is Sonam Kapoor. Her uncles are the actors Sanjay and Anil Kapoor.

Kapoor finished her education at Mumbai’s Ecole Mondiale World School. Her mother preferred that Kapoor pursue a career in medicine and was opposed to her going into the film industry. But Kapoor persisted on going in the same direction as her mother.

Model, singer, and actress Shehnaaz Gill all perform. She has appeared in a number of films and television shows in Hindi and Punjabi. Along with finishing third on Bigg Boss 13, Gill and Sidharth Shukla were named the Best Social Media TV Couple at the Bollywood Life Television Award (2021).

Gill graduated from the Lovely Professional University, Phagwara with a degree in business after completing her education at the Dalhousie Hilltop School.