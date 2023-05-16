Shehnaaz Gill sets temperature soaring with new beach pictures

MUMBAI – Indian diva Shehnaaz Gill perfectly knows how to slay her bold look as she mastered the art of turning heads with her new sizzling avatar.

Gill, who amassed huge following online for her unique fashion sense, is vacationing nowadays in Phuket, Thailand, and the glamour girl has been sharing glimpses from Southern Thailand.

Lately, the 30-year-old took to her social media handle where to dropped new clicks showing herself in a skimpy red dress as she sun baked on the beach under scorching sun. ‘It’s TAN o’clock…’, she captioned the post, the Daaka star who looked ecstatic, slaying a red beachwear as the diva enjoys the Coral Island, oozing oomph with her wet look.

Social media users and Gill fans also delighted to watch her bold look as they bombarded the comment section with love and fire emojis.

The journey of Indian actor to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. With her impeccable talent and bold persona, Shehnaaz won the hearts of millions across the globe.

Picture Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill @shehnaazgill/Instagram

The former Bigg Boss contestant gained popularity through her appearance on the top reality show, and over the years, she developed a strong fan base and became known for her entertaining and lively personality on the show.