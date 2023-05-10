Shehnaaz Gill sets temperature high with new sizzling pictures

KARACHI – Bollywood diva Shehnaaz Gill mastered the art of turning heads and she is back in town to grab the attention with her glam, and grace.

High on the hotness quotient, the Honsla Rakh star flaunted her flamboyance as her ‘Bond girl’ look went viral.

In the recent latest pictures, the 30-year-old slayed in a bright red thigh-slit dress that featured broad straps on the shoulders, and a low neckline. The figure-hugging pictures and thigh-high slit on the front as she doesn’t shy away from flaunting her enviable curves.

The akin matching gloves, earrings, and red kitten heels completed her look as fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the Indian star.

The former Bigg Boss contestant gained popularity through her appearance on the top reality show, and over the years, she developed a strong fan base and became known for her entertaining and lively personality on the show.

Gill amassed a momentous following on social media platforms and is loved by fans for her bubbly and cheerful persona.