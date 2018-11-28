Shehla Raza urges girl students to acquire breast cancer info

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has urged upon the female students to get education and training as well as to aware about their daily routine issues, matters pertaining to their personal lives and health especially towards the information about disease of breast cancer.

In this regard we should know and it should be our collective responsibility to aware about the disease and other matters of women.

This she said while addressing at awareness seminar on “Breast Cancer” held at Lyari University here today in connection with 16 days activism Provincial Plan International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, celebrated by Women Development Department Sindh in collaboration of KAASH Welfare Trust Patient Organization.

Syeda Shehla Raza has elaborated the 16 days activities including holding awareness programs, career counseling, legal assistance, capacity building etc.

The Minister offered her full support to the Lyari University and other Educational and Health Institutions that the Department is fully assist in this regard at every level.

Syeda Shehla Raza has said that our girls and students are lucky to have better environment and life style as we had faced difficulties and spent hardly but the we all should pave the way for our future builders, especially girl education to provide safe and easy society for which we should all play our individual role.

She said that no doubt our girls are talented and through their talents they resolve all their matter / issues, problems and even their basic rights. Parents and teachers are also individually guided them properly to handle the whatever situation.

Vice Chancellor Lyari University Akhtar Baloch, Mr. Adnan Qamar, Irfan Qadri of KAASH and others faculty members and large number of students were also participated in the awareness program.

Girl students inquired about various questions which were replied by the Minister Syeda Shehla Raza and other members.

