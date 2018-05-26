Shehla Qureshi becomes first woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Pakistan Railways Police

KARACHI (Pakistan Observer): Superintendent of Police (SP) Shehla Qureshi has promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Pakistan Railway Police which makes her first woman SSP in the history of Pakistan to serve Railway Police.

Benazir Bhutto became the first woman to serve as prime minister of Pakistan about twenty-four years ago, this historically remarkable moment was a dawn of status change for women in Pakistani society.

Qureshi completed her formal education from Karachi. She completed her matriculation followed by FSc (pre-medical) from Karachi then she did BSc (Hon) and MSc in Zoology with specialization in ‘Entomology’ and got the first position in University of Karachi.

She started her career from Combined Competitive Exam of Provincial Civil Service-2008 (PCS) for the post of Assistant Commissioner conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) which she passed distinction and received second (2nd) position in Sindh and appointed as the lecturer at D.J Science College Karachi for three years.

In 2010, She appeared for Central Superior Services (CSS) exams as she passed exam she became the first female Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) and then Superintendent Police (Operation) in Sindh Police posted at Karachi.