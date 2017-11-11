Its Shehbaz’s turn now with, says Imran Khan

TAUNSA SHARIF : Announcing PTI’s next move in a general party address at Taunsa Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan that their next political target is PML-N Chairman’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for Hudaibiya Paper mills case. As for Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan boasted that he is out for good.

In his power show in Taunsa Sharif, the PTI Chairman stated that he was unaware that so many people reside in Taunsa Sharif before arriving to meet the locals.

He said that seeing so many people come to this jamboree, he is certain that the people of Taunsa Sharif are wise and insightful.

Criticizing the government, PTI Chairman stressed that the government uses 60 percent of development fund for their own city Lahore while depriving other cities their rightful share.

Orignally published by NNI