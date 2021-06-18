Shehbaz’s speech represented pain of every Pakistani: Maryam

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the speech of party president Shehbaz Sharif in National Assembly represented the pain every Pakistani feels while watching the abysmal condition of country’s economy.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader posted, “His [Shehbaz Sharif] concerns about inflation and continued destruction of economy because of International Monetary Fund dictation are shared by every Pakistani.”

She further termed the dignity and patience with which Shehbaz Sharif faced the shameful hooliganism and street vandalism as truly remarkable.