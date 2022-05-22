Shehbaz, Zardari mull options to end political, economic crises

Discuss proposals for ‘Grand National Dialogue’

Amid rising political temperature in the country, former president Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by senior government ministers including PML-N and PPP leaders in Lahore.

A statement issued after the huddle said the coalition parties appreciated the steps taken by the PML-N-led government for the welfare of the people. The allies also reposed full confidence in the government, it added.

Both the leaders agreed to steer the country out the economic crisis through mutual cooperation, country out the economic crisis through mutual cooperation, read the communiqué. The two leaders also discussed options to deal with PTI’s upcoming long march.

The strategy was also being worked out to defeat the opposition in the Punjab Assembly as Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz lost majority after PTI dissidents were de-seated over defection.

Sources said PM Shehbaz has held two meetings with Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the last 24 hours.

The proposals for calling the National Security Committee meeting and holding ‘Grand National Dialogue’ involving all stakeholders including PTI to stabilise the economy and end political crisis were also discussed in the meeting, said the insiders.

The participants also appreciated the incumbent government’s steps for the people’s welfare and expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.

The political leaders vowed to rectify the country’s economy through mutual cooperation. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday hinted at quitting government and announcing general elections in the country after consulting with allies.

Taking to twitter, the interior minister Rana Sanaullah said, “we will go to the public after consulting with our allies.”

He further wrote: “If we are stopped from delivering, our hands and feet are tied and performance is questioned then it is very straightforward that those who are responsible should suffer.”

Talking to reporters in Model Town, Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that it’s his desire that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan gets arrested. The Interior Minister said that I want Imran Khan to be kept in the same cell where I was kept. Rana Sanaullah added that staying in jail for three days will be a lesson for the PTI leader.

Further talking about it, he explained that the country currently has a coalition government, such decisions cannot be made without the leaders of the coalition parties.