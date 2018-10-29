Shehbaz, Zardari arrive together for NA session

ISLAMABAD : Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari entered the National Assembly together after the session resumed on Monday.

Earlier, the PML-N boycotted the session after party president Shehbaz Sharif was not produced on time by the National Accountability Bureau.

The session was also boycotted by other opposition parties.

Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Parliament in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials. The PML-N president was brought late and could not attend his party’s parliamentary committee meeting.

“They did not want to bring me,” Sharif commented to reporters about the NAB team.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on the opposition to attend the session and present their stance.

“The treasury and opposition benches need to sit together and decide how the parliament will work,” Qureshi said.

On October 26, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser issued production orders for Shehbaz so that he can attend Monday’s National Assembly session.

Addressing the Parliament, Shehbaz also revealed the questions that he was being asked by the investigators. Delving into details regarding the Ashiana Housing Scheme, Shehbaz had said, “A NAB official told me that there are no corruption allegations against me in the housing case, but that I used my position to give the contract to former army chief General (retd) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani’s brother to please him.”

