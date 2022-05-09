Shehbaz wishes King Salman speedy recovery

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took to Twitter to pray for the wellbeing of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz reported being admitted to a hospital to undergo some tests.

“The entire Pakistani nation joins me in praying for the early recovery and complete health of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques,” PM Shehbaz posted on the micro-blogging website. PM Shehbaz also posted his message in Arabic for wider outreach to the Saudi community.

Earlier in the day, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to the hospital on Saturday in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests.

“He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital,” the statement said, giving no other details. King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.